In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with St. Meinrad Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Member, Carol Schwoeppe, to discuss the upcoming annual fundraiser, which not only brings together volunteers, farm tractor enthusiasts, and foodies, but is the once-a-year fundraising event for the Fire Department of St. Meinrad, Indiana.

Find all the event details on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/StMeinradVFD

Video:

https://youtu.be/vznQEXGKC80