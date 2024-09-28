(Huntingburg)–Rain did not dampen the spirits of 25 young ladies who walked the stage and competed for the Little Miss and Junior Miss Herbstfest crowns Friday night at the Huntingburg Herbstfest.

Maizee Randolph was crowned as the 2024 Little Miss Herbstfest. Maizee is the daughter of Josh Randolph and Natalie Randolph. First runner up Little Miss Herbstfest is Eliana Englert, daughter of Bryce and Felicia Englert. The second runner-up is Geneva Kline daughter of Barry and Jennifer Kline. Little Miss Photogenic is Willow Borden, daughter of Katie Morgan.

Liliana Ayala was crowned as the 2024 Junior Miss Herbstfest. Liliana is the daughter of Cole Petry and Amy Angerer. The first runner-up Junior Miss Herbstfest is Tayah Beard, the daughter of Jason Beard and Vanessa Jacques. The second runner-up Junior Miss is Brailee Brockriede, daughter of Jason and Amber Brockriede. Miss Photogenic is Alayna Dearing, daughter of Jeremy and Alysia Fisher.

Last year’s Little Miss Herbstfest Claire Wahl and last year’s Junior Miss Herbstfest Amelia Trusty were on hand to crown the new royalty. The Huntingburg Herbstfest continues this weekend and wraps up with a parade through town on Sunday.