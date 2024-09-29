Joan Lois Leistner, age 92, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 5:20 a.m., on Friday, September 27, 2024, at Brookside Village in Jasper.

She was born August 7, 1932, in Holland to Omer and Nettie (Meyer) Balsmeyer. She married Alva Leistner on November 11, 1951, at Salem Church in Huntingburg. Joan was a hard-working farmer’s wife and homemaker. She helped her children with their paper routes when they were young and spent many hours piecing together quilts for them and their families. She was a very active member of Salem United Church of Christ; sang in the church choir and was a member of the Home Economics Club. After she retired, she began working for Southwest School Corporation as a cook at Southridge High School and was regarded as a favorite “lunch lady”. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Leistner, who passed on October 20, 1997; one daughter, Kay Hartke; two sons-in-law, Dordon Hartke, Mike Overbey; brothers, Dennis, Glenn, and Eugene Balsmeyer; a sister, Dorothy Mae Land; and a granddaughter-in-law, Leah Lubbehusen.

Her children survive Joan, Richard (Charlene) Leistner of Huntingburg, Ron (Carol) Leistner of Holland, Karen (Mark) Lubbehusen of Dale, Connie Overbey of Holland, Randy (Bobbie) Leistner of Holland, Susie (Rich) Peter of Huntingburg; a brother, Allen (Nancy) Balsmeyer; sister-in-law, Alice (Glen) Menke; 14 grandchildren, Nathan Leistner, Michelle (Eric) Conway, Brandon (Jennifer) Hartke, Kristin (Jake) Moesner, Luke Lubbehusen, Laura (Chris) Gunby, Angie (Brian) Mehringer, Jared (Mandy) Harris, Kasey (fiancé, Blayne) Overbey, Adrian (Josh) Lanman, Abby (Wes) Fink, Travis Leistner, Renee (Tim) Suiter, Alyssa (Colin) Heeke; 32 great-grandchildren, Bentley, Harmony, Emory, Avarie, Carson, Kinze, Dillon, Lexi, Camden, Laila, Elizabeth, Samuel, Carter, Eli, Easton, Corden, Nolan, Maggie, Reign, Claire, Adalynn, Briley, Lennon, Reggie, Stella, Josie, Hayden, Hudson, Harper, Kai, Conner, Colton; great-great-grandchild, Tennessee; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Joan Leistner will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at Salem United Church of Christ Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate the funeral service.

Visitation will be held at Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., EDT. on Tuesday and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com