The 2024 Huntingburg Herbstfest Parade took place on Sunday, September 29th, and went smoothly despite a partly rainy forecast.

The winners of the 2024 Herbstfest Parade were announced as:

Indiana DNR Fire Control, Driven by Glen Krodel as the Best Fire Apparatus

Huntingburg Youth Soccer as the Best Walking Unit

Memorial Hospital/Deaconess as Best Float

The Labor Day Queens Court as the Grand Marshall’s Award Winner

Ireland St. Patrick’s Celebration as the Best Car Unit

WBDC / WAXL/ WJTS-TV as the Mayor’s Award Winner

St. James Lutheran Church as the Queens Court Award Winner

Those who missed the parade can see it on our broadcast later this week, featuring WBDC’s Scott Sollman and Nick Stevens of Old National Bank. The parade will be aired on WJTS on Thursday, October 3rd, 2024, at 8 PM EST, and Sunday, October 6th, 2024, at 4 PM EST.