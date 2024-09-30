After four years of evading authorities, Nathan C. Rhodes, 39, of Dubois, was apprehended for violating the Sex and Violent Offender Registry (SVOR). During the week of September 16th, 2024, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office SVOR Coordinator received a tip regarding Rhodes’ whereabouts. Due to his location being out of state, the U.S. Marshal Service was contacted, and Rhodes was later taken into custody in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further investigation revealed that Rhodes was also wanted in Crawford County, Indiana, for a similar offense. His capture marks the end of a lengthy pursuit and underscores the collaborative efforts between local law enforcement and federal authorities.

Rhodes remains in custody at the Dubois County Security Center, where he is being held without bond. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office continues to prioritize community safety and ensure compliance with SVOR regulations.

