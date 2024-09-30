The Dubois County Democrats are joining forces with the Indiana Rural Summit to host an important community event. This summit they are holding will take place at the Ferdinand Senior Center, located at 313 West 9th Street in Ferdinand, on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024 at 6:30 PM, and will cover critical issues affecting Southern Indiana’s rural communities.

The Indiana Rural Summit is composed of twelve House District candidates representing over 30% of Southern Indiana. Together, they are engaging thousands of rural voters to address the pressing concerns of the region. Teresa Kendall, candidate for House District 63, and Bob Compton, candidate for House District 74, will lead this event, facilitating discussions on key topics, including:

The Mid State Corridor: Exploring the impact of this proposed infrastructure project on local communities.

Exploring the impact of this proposed infrastructure project on local communities. Funding Public Education: Advocating for fair and equitable funding for public schools in rural Indiana.

Advocating for fair and equitable funding for public schools in rural Indiana. Health Care Access: Addressing the challenges faced by rural residents in accessing quality health care.

This free event is an opportunity for community members to learn, engage, and share their thoughts on these important issues. Attendees will be treated to a complimentary taco bar, and a cash bar will be available.

For more information, contact Teresa Kendall at 812-827-2508.