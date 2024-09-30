Luella K. Kreilein, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 1:03 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2024, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Luella was born in Huntingburg, IN on November 29, 1933, to Norbert and Bertha (Radke) Heitz. She married Paul E. Kreilein on June 9, 1956, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2020.

She was a graduate of Huntingburg High School.

She was a homemaker and had worked at Kimball Electronics, Kimball International, Buehler Foods, and the Haysville Mill.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Luella enjoyed reading, gardening and her flower beds, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are three sons, Michael Kreilein (Carla), Newport News VA, Philip Kreilein (Sharie), Columbus, OH, and Andrew Kreilein (Elaine), Bretzville, IN, three grandchildren, Kevin, Will and Jack Kreilein, four step grandchildren, Morgan, Adrian, Evan, and Natalie, four step great grandsons, Evan, Julian, Max, and Owen, one sister, Betty Jo Knust, Evansville, IN, and Daniel Heitz, St. Louis, MO.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, is one brother, James Heitz.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Luella K. Kreilein will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the American Cancer Society, or to a favorite charity.

