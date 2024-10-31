The lane restrictions on I-69 in Evansville associated with work on Section 3 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX), originally expected to be needed until late November, will be ending early.

Both lanes of northbound I-69, from Mile Marker 1, east of the US 41 interchange to Mile Marker 2.5, west of the Green River Road interchange, are expected to be open to traffic by Monday, November 4th, 2024.

Drivers should watch for activity in the area this Friday and Saturday as crews prepare to open the lane to traffic.

Traffic has been reduced to a single lane along the approximately 1.5-mile section of northbound I-69 since mid-July to widen and strengthen the inside shoulder and to install a temporary barrier wall. The barrier wall will separate interstate traffic from slow-moving construction traffic to improve safety for all drivers.

Drivers will need to watch for construction vehicles exiting and entering I-69 from the work site, and may also notice slightly narrower, 11-foot travel lanes. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, stay alert, and follow reduced speed limits in the area.

Actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur.