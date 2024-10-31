Late last week, the Orange County Economic Development Partnership (OCEDP) hosted its annual Manufacturing Day, aimed at introducing 8th-grade students to the modern world of manufacturing and its career opportunities. Held on October 23, the event highlighted high-skill, high-tech, and high-paying job paths available within local manufacturing businesses. Approximately seventy-five students from Paoli and thirty-nine from Orleans participated, giving them firsthand insight into the diverse roles and technology involved in the industry.

During the event, students toured several local facilities, including Jasper Seating Company Inc., Pluto Inc., AnoPro LLC, Envision Designs, and Boston International. In these small group tours, students observed real-world operations and learned about the dedication and craftsmanship behind products made in Orange County. The tours emphasized the wide variety of career options within manufacturing, from human resources and logistics to production and quality control, with each company sharing the impact of these roles on the community and the global market.

After the tours, the students gathered at the Orange County Community Center for hands-on STEM activities and career presentations. Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus representatives demonstrated virtual reality manufacturing simulations, immersing students in interactive experiences of various manufacturing processes. The goal was to inspire interest in manufacturing careers by providing students a chance to see innovative technology and hands-on work up close. Vincennes University and other community partners were also on hand to answer questions about skill-building, college pathways, and job readiness programs available in the area.

Manufacturing Day encouraged students to consider pathways they might pursue locally, helping to bridge the gap between the community’s skilled jobs and its future skilled workforce. Local leaders and businesses hope that events like this will leave a lasting impact, not only sparking an interest in students but also fostering a sustainable workforce to support the community for years to come.