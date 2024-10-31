In a post on the Paoli Police Department’s Facebook page early Thursday afternoon, the department announced another successful session of the “Choices” program held at Paoli High School. The initiative, led by School Resource Officers (SRO) Deaton and Lanham, along with advisory board member Chrissy Evans and senior Jericho Hopper, aims to promote healthy life choices, develop coping skills, and encourage strategic planning for potential mistakes.

Welcomed into the school by the Principal and Vice Principal, the program has proven beneficial in assisting young people in making positive decisions when faced with challenging situations. Notably, the “Choices” program is set to expand into elementary schools later this academic year, further supporting youth development in the community.

Additionally, advisory board member Chrissy Evans addressed the entire Junior-Senior High School for the kickoff of Red Ribbon Week. She shared her personal experiences and struggles, emphasizing her dedication to supporting teens and children.

The partnership between the Paoli Police Department and the schools underscores the board’s commitment to fostering community awareness about addiction and hope for a brighter future.