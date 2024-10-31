On October 30, 2024, at approximately 3:55 p.m., officers from the Jasper Police Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of US 231 and Division Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Camry, had sustained severe injuries. Additionally, the engine compartment of the vehicle was on fire.

Jasper Police Officers and Jasper First Responders acted quickly to remove the driver from the burning vehicle and administered life-saving measures until EMS from Memorial Hospital arrived. EMS personnel then took over care and transported the driver to Memorial Hospital. The Jasper Fire Department was also on the scene and swiftly extinguished the fire.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle had been traveling northbound on US 231 approaching Division Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed on the northbound shoulder. It continued accelerating through the intersection, veered to the right, and ultimately collided with a utility pole at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Tragically, the driver, identified as Linda Lou Dalziel of Huntingburg, Indiana, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The Jasper Police Department was assisted on scene by the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department, Memorial EMS, Jasper Electric Department, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Dubois County Coroner, INDOT, and Uebelhor’s Towing Service.

The Jasper Police Department expressed gratitude to members of the public who risked their own safety in an effort to help a stranger in need.