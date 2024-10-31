Attorney General Todd Rokita has ensured an Evansville addiction counselor who illegally dealt drugs to his patients will no longer be licensed in Indiana to provide counseling.

Following an administrative complaint by Attorney General Rokita’s office, the Indiana Behavioral Health and Human Services Licensing Board voted to revoke the professional licensing held by Michael Hagedorn.

Hagedorn is serving 16 years through the Indiana Department of Correction following convictions for dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in a narcotic drug. His sentence also involves a six-year enhancement for being a habitual criminal.