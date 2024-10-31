DCBroadcasting Inc., the parent company of radio stations 100.9FM WBDC, 103.3FM The Fix WAXL, and television station 18 WJTS, is once again planning its coverage of the 2024 General Election, with the exclusive trimulcast experience: “Election Night Live 2024”.

Viewers and listeners alike can take part in the excitement of the post-election process, as WBDC, WAXL, and 18 WJTS are scheduled to start their shared trimulcast experience at 6:00PM EST / 5:00PM CST sharp, on Tuesday, November 5th.

Originating from the WBDC Radio Studio, in Jasper, Indiana, there will be real-time updates on local, county, state, and US electoral race results, from familiar faces and voices of the Southern Indiana Region.

What makes “Election Night Live” such a unique experience, year-after-year, is the efforts of the DCBroadcasting Inc. Team who work to broadcast throughout the evening, simultaneously on all three respective broadcast channels.

Audiences can relish in the convenience of having “Election Night Live 2024” delivered to them in a variety of different ways, including:

Tuning your FM radio to either: 100.9FM or 103.3FM (in the Southern Indiana area)

Livestreaming the radio broadcast online, from anywhere, by visiting either: https://wbdc.us/ or https://waxl.us/

Tuning your satellite-enabled television to Channel 18.1 (in the Dubois County region and surrounding counties) To troubleshoot your connection before November 5th, call our office and ask for General Manager, Bill Potter, at (812) 482-2727.

Livestreaming the video coverage on Facebook: (We recommend “liking” and following each page before November 5th, to make sure you receive a notification when they “go live”) 100.9FM WBDC: https://www.facebook.com/WBDCFM 18 WJTS: https://www.facebook.com/18WJTS 103.3 The Fix: https://www.facebook.com/1033WAXL



DCBroadcasting Inc. strives to provide accurate, and up-to-the-minute Election results to as many people as possible in their “Election Night Live” coverage. With a dedicated team of 15+ full-time staff, and almost 50-years of broadcast experience, they hope to invite new viewers and dedicated listeners alike to their “Election Night Live 2024” trimulcast experience on November 5th, 2024.