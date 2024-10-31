The Community Foundation of Crawford County has announced the five finalists for this year’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. After a preliminary review by community volunteers, senior students Colorado Fields, Allie Howell, Riley Setser, Aidan Sommerman, and Shayla Summers from Crawford County High School were selected and invited for in-depth interviews. During these 45-minute interviews, the selection committee explored each student’s goals and community involvement.

Colorado Fields, the Secretary of the National Honor Society and member of the Crawford County Youth Philanthropy Council plans to pursue an education degree at the University of Evansville. Allie Howell, active in basketball, softball, and livestock judging, aims to study sonography at the University of Southern Indiana. Riley Setser, Student Council President and Academic Super Bowl participant, plans to study Pre-Pharmacy at Butler University. Aidan Sommerman, co-president of the Student Council and National Honor Society President, intends to major in ecology or zoology at Hanover College. Shayla Summers, involved in theater and local churches, hopes to pursue a degree in Business Administration at Ball State University.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship covers full tuition, and fees, and provides up to $900 annually for books and required equipment for four years at any accredited Indiana college or university. Finalists are evaluated based on academic performance, leadership, community service, and a personal essay. After the local interviews, the nominee and alternate packets are submitted to the statewide administrator, Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI), for final selection. The recipient will be announced after the ICI review.

Established in 1997, the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP) aims to raise educational attainment in Indiana and promote community foundations’ roles. Funded by Lilly Endowment Inc., an Indianapolis-based private foundation, the program has awarded over $490 million in scholarships to Indiana students.

Since its inception, the Community Foundation of Crawford County has awarded more than $9 million in grants and over $3 million in scholarships, benefitting various community initiatives and students in Crawford County.

More details about the foundation are available at www.cf-cc.org.