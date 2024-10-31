Thursday, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales announced that more than 1 million Hoosiers have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, by absentee mail ballot and early in-person voting, marking a significant milestone for early voting in Indiana. This surge reflects a strong commitment from Hoosiers to actively participate in this important election.

“As of today, over a million eligible Hoosiers have already taken advantage of early voting options, demonstrating our state’s dedication to the principles of civic engagement and active involvement. I am proud to see so many Hoosiers getting out to the polls and voting. I encourage every eligible voter who has not yet cast their ballot to make a plan and head to the polls,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

Early voting is currently available across the state, and Secretary Morales reminds voters that high turnout may mean longer lines. “Voting is one of the most impactful ways you can engage in civic responsibility and ensure that the values we uphold continue to shape Indiana’s future. If you find yourself waiting in line, please stay the course, as your vote is vital to our state and our country,” said Secretary Morales.

Secretary Morales reminds all voters to bring a valid ID to the polls to ensure a smooth voting process. Importantly, mailed absentee ballots must be received at county election offices by 6 pm on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th.

Hoosier voters can also text the letters ‘IN’ to the number 45995 with election questions or concerns. For more information on voting locations, hours, or to see a sample ballot, please visit IndianaVoters.com.