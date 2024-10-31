Branded by Woods has announced they have joined Women in Print Alliance, a key advocate for women in the printing industry and part of the PRINTING United Alliance.

The Women in Print Alliance membership program is designed to provide enhanced benefits and greater accessibility for women at all stages of their careers.

Membership in this important community allows for supportive professional development opportunities, and advocates for the advancement of women in printing and graphic arts. For more information about the program, visit womeninprintalliance.org/.

Printed by Woods is a local printing and design company with their showroom located in Huntingburg and production facility in Holland. To learn more about their business, visit brandedbywoods.com/.