The Ferdinand Community Center invites families to kick off the holiday season at the Children’s Community Christmas event on December 2, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

Kids will enjoy a festive lineup of activities, including a special visit from Santa, a performance by the FP Dance Team, and a Children’s Choir concert. Young guests can also take part in holiday-themed games and crafts, enjoy cookies and milk, and pose for a festive photo op.

The event promises an evening of holiday cheer for the whole family.

On By Jared Atkins

