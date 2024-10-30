Kurt Gutgsell interviews Terry Riggs, Head Coach of Forest Park Football, on their Week 10 win, and how they hope to perform well for their upcoming game against Providence.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Kurt Gutgsell interviews Terry Riggs, Head Coach of Forest Park Football, on their Week 10 win, and how they hope to perform well for their upcoming game against Providence.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
You must be logged in to post a comment.