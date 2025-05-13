On Sunday, May 11th, Master Trooper Trey Lytton was working on US 231 near Chrisney when he observed a vehicle speeding. Trooper Lytton stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Sharone Tatum. Tatum showed visible signs of impairment. Tatum was transported to the Spencer County Jail for a chemical test. While doing a criminal history search, the return showed Tatum had two prior convictions for OVWI. Tatum was arrested and is being held on bond in the Spencer County Jail.

Arrested and Charges:

• Sharone L. Tatum, 52, Chattanooga, TN.

OVWI (Prior) – Level 6 Felony

Arresting Officer – Master Trooper Trey Lytton

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law