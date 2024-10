The Jasper Chamber of Commerce met at the Calumet Pavilion on Thursday, September 26th, 2024, for their 71st Annual meeting, where they recognized local community members for their service.

Also featured is a “Why Jasper” panel of guests, discussing why they chose Jasper, Indiana, as their place to live, work, and do business.

https://youtu.be/-BWGLeHlfsw

Executive Producers:

Paul Knies

Bill Potter

Produced by:

Kaitlyn Neukam