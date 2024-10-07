The Dubois County Veteran Service Office will host the Veterans RoundUp on Friday, October 11th, 2024, from noon to 6 PM at the River Centre in Jasper, Indiana. This event is designed to honor veterans and provide them access to various essential services, resources, and community connections.

Event Highlights:

Veterans and their families will have the opportunity to hear from a wide range of guest speakers covering topics such as veterans’ benefits, resume-building services, job placement programs, and community outreach initiatives. With experts sharing information on healthcare, education, and employment resources, the event aims to ensure that every veteran can find the support they need.

In addition to speakers, veterans will have a chance to network with organizations that specialize in helping those who have served transition back into civilian life. The event offers an invaluable opportunity for veterans to gather helpful resources, connect with professionals, and explore new growth opportunities.

Guest Speaker Schedule:

12:00 – 12:30 PM : Boone Taylor – Operation M, B, & S Corp (veteran business support)

: Boone Taylor – Operation M, B, & S Corp (veteran business support) 12:30 – 1:00 PM : Steve Lindauer – No Person Left Behind (veterans advocacy)

: Steve Lindauer – No Person Left Behind (veterans advocacy) 1:00 – 1:30 PM : Tonjua Toon & Kristal Painter – Veterans Resume Program (Crane) & Discover Indiana (job readiness)

: Tonjua Toon & Kristal Painter – Veterans Resume Program (Crane) & Discover Indiana (job readiness) 1:30 – 2:00 PM : Tom Clayton – Vet Center (veterans’ mental health services)

: Tom Clayton – Vet Center (veterans’ mental health services) 2:00 – 2:30 PM : Gary Love – IDVA Tuition & Indiana Benefits (veterans’ education and state resources)

: Gary Love – IDVA Tuition & Indiana Benefits (veterans’ education and state resources) 2:30 – 3:00 PM : Kenneth Knoodle – Indiana Dept. of Workforce Development (job training)

: Kenneth Knoodle – Indiana Dept. of Workforce Development (job training) 3:00 – 3:30 PM : Cicely King – Community Outreach Liaison (local outreach programs)

: Cicely King – Community Outreach Liaison (local outreach programs) 3:30 – 4:00 PM: Connor Sanders – Visiting Angels (in-home care for veterans)

In addition, more guest speakers are lined up for this incredible event.

Food, Music, and Fun:

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy a selection of food trucks, including options from Emerald Greens. Alongside the guest speakers, there will be live music by Boone Taylor and entertainment provided by a DJ to keep the atmosphere lively.

Additionally, a silent auction will take place, offering unique items for bid. All attendees, whether veterans or community members, will find something enjoyable at the event.

A Community Celebration:

The Veterans RoundUp is more than just an event – it is a celebration of those who have served. The goal is to unite the community to show appreciation for veterans and ensure they have access to resources that can help them personally and professionally.

Event Details:

The Veterans RoundUp is open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to attend to show their support for local veterans. For further information, contact 812-481-7090.