The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that 911 Dispatch Director Amanda Epley has been named the 2024 Dispatcher of the Year by the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association. This prestigious award was presented on Friday, October 4th during a ceremony in Indianapolis, recognizing Epley’s exceptional dedication and professionalism in emergency services.

Epley’s leadership and quick decision-making have played a vital role in keeping the Spencer County community safe. Her ability to remain calm under pressure and provide critical guidance during emergencies has earned her this well-deserved recognition.

The Sheriff’s Office celebrates her commitment to public safety and invites the community to join in congratulating Epley on this outstanding achievement.

For more details on the award and Epley’s contributions, visit our website.