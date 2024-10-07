The Jasper DeutscherVerein, Jasper Partnership Commission, and Sister Cities of Jasper, Inc. celebrated their 26th annual German American Day Program on Sunday afternoon, October 6, with a luncheon and program at KlubHaus61.

The luncheon and program celebrated the contributions made by German immigrants to the life and culture of the United States.

The twenty-sixth annual German American Heritage Award was presented to Kim Lottes.

Ms. Lottes has been a member of the Jasper Partnership Commission for over 20 years and have served as Chairperson of the Strassenfest twice. She is active in many other activities in Jasper.

The students from Staufen Gymnasium were recognized along with their host families. The students are here as part of the student exchange program with Jasper High School.