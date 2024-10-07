An Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Reclamation project completed in the Warrick County town of Lynnville has received the highest regional award the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) presents annually.

“This impressive award shines an important light on the dedicated work and commitment that Indiana’s DNR team puts into reclaiming former mine land for improved safety and recreation,” said Dan Bortner, DNR director. “This project in Lynnville is an excellent example of collaboration with local communities to provide a benefit for all.”

The award, called the Interior States Region Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Reclamation Award, was presented to the DNR’s Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program at the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs conference Sept. 23.

AML projects are designed to transform former mine land to restore or address safety, health, and environmental hazards. The award, given for the Lynnville Highwall Project, removed more than 3,200 linear feet of highwall and replaced it with a water cascade and naturalized landform, a safe swimming beach, and potential for new camping sites and mountain bike trails. Before the project, there was a history of first responders being called to Lynnville Park to provide emergency care to people who jumped into a mine pit from the highwall left by legacy coal mining.

“The Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards honor the best examples of AML reclamation in our nation,” said Sharon Buccino, OSMRE principal deputy director. “Indiana is consistently recognized for reclamation projects that make communities safer while improving the quality of life for its citizens.”

This award continues the Indiana AML program’s award-winning tradition. The program also earned the Interior States Award in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022.

“This project is a great example of the benefits that can be provided through a state abandoned mine land program,” said Kit Turpin, DNR’s AML program director. “This work in Lynnville demonstrates the recreational resources and beauty that can be provided by reclamation and restoration to a naturalized landscape. It also creates a safe and inviting space for the community to enjoy for years to come.”

A video describing the project can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=n76QNXYy9Bc. Additionally, before and after photos of the project can be downloaded from this news release.

The Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards, established in 1992, recognize exemplary state and Tribal reclamation projects that reclaim coal mine sites that were abandoned before the signing of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977.

Since 1982, Indiana’s AML program has restored more than 1,255 AML construction sites that encompass approximately 25,659 acres of pre-law abandoned coal mines and related impacts.

DNR administers the surface coal mining laws for Indiana. The AML program is responsible for eliminating threats to the public and environment remaining from coal mining activity prior to the enactment of current law. The program is available to public and private landowners experiencing negative impacts from legacy mining. Because reclamation funding is distributed based on need, the AML program is cataloging future projects. Indiana’s eligibility for these federal grants depends upon the state’s inventory of abandoned mine land. To qualify for funding, the land must have been mined and abandoned prior to 1977.

Owners of such land should email their information directly to the AML program at abandonedminesrestoration@dnr.IN.gov. They can also call 1-800-772-MINE (6463) or the Reclamation office number, 812-665-2207.

DNR permits and inspects active coal mines. For more information, call the DNR Division of Reclamation field office in Jasonville at 812-665-2207 or, if calling inside Indiana, 1-800-772-6463, toll-free.