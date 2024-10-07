Mary Ann Armstrong, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by family at 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Mary Ann was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 2, 1939, to Joseph and Theresa (Schnell) Herzog. She married Charles L. “Pete” Armstrong on September 27, 1958, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 9, 2018.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

Mary Ann retired from Flick Drugs Store. She also previously worked at the Chicken Place and Kroger.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She loved being outdoors, horse back riding, playing cards, the Cardinals, the Hoosiers, and spending time with her family.

Mary Ann was a beloved mother and wife, survived by two daughters, Nan (Jack) Vaal and Kim (Sierra) Armstrong, both of Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Cody (Jason) Schnell and Tess (Jordan) Kempf, four great grandchildren, Carly and Cash Schnell and Austin and Cort Kempf, who she adored, and one sister, Theresa Mundy, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, Charles, are two sisters and two brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Armstrong will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Ireland, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery.

