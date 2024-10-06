The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their October 2024 Monthly Book Sale this upcoming weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, October 12th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

This October sale will feature Halloween, horror, eerie, and supernatural themed books and movies for all ages, as well as a large amount of recently donated DVDs.

There will also be a table of free books, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks that were left over from the Ferdinand Folk Festival. Fiction, nonfiction, hardback, and softback books are included on the table plus a large variety of music items.

Prices for the October sale are $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks; and children’s books, and puzzles are variously priced. At this time, the Friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases. All proceeds from the sale go towards library programming and materials.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, smoky, rodent-chewed, or stained books in your donations.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library visit their Facebook page where posts of newly-donated items regularly appear on the page.