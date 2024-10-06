Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) announced that Jonathan Hooper, a Peer Recovery Specialist with DCH’s Peer Recovery Services, successfully passed the exam to earn his Certified Peer Recovery Coach (CPRC) credentials in September. Hooper, a resident of Freelandville, IN, is 3.5 years into his journey of recovery from methamphetamine and alcohol addiction.

Hooper began his career with DCH on May 6th after transitioning from a construction background. A single father to Delilah Pearl Hooper, Jonathan is deeply committed to his work.

With his new credentials, Hooper is now better equipped to support individuals facing substance use disorder (SUD) through DCH’s Peer Recovery Services. These services offer vital resources to those in recovery, providing instrumental, informational, and affiliation support. Peer Recovery Specialists, like Hooper, draw on their personal experiences to guide clients through treatment, recovery pathways, and connections to support groups.

For more information about DCH’s Peer Recovery Services, visit dchosp.org/peerrecovery or call (812) 254-2760.