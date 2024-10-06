Detectives with the Indiana State Police – Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Sellersburg began an investigation in September 2024 after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber tip report indicated that a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or video files.



Investigators requested a search warrant based on information gathered during the investigation. As a result, on Friday, October 4, 2024, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at an address on Walnut Street in Paoli.



After the investigation and search, 30-year-old David Robertson, also known as David Tuell, was booked into the Orange County Jail for one count of Child Molestation, and three counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to sexually exploit or entice children, and the Indiana State Police oversees the task force.



The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website at in.gov/isp/icactf/. To report a crime with your child as a victim involving the Internet or other electronic means, contact your local Indiana law Enforcement Agency.