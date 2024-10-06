On the evening of Thursday, October 3rd, 2024, The Gibson County Sherriff’s Office received a report from 42-year-old, Daniel Keith Flaherty, of Rural Patoka, that his wife, 36-year-old, Kayla Flaherty, also of Rural Patoka, was missing.

After an extensive investigation into Kayla’s disappearance, Daniel was booked into the Gibson County Jail on the night of Friday, October 4th, 2024 for murder charges.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office will not make any further statements at this time. We will keep you up to date if more information becomes available.