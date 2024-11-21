Last season, Dubois County residents recycled over 1500 pounds of old Christmas lights, and the Dubois County Solid Waste District asks residents to recycle, rather than throw away, old strings of Christmas lights again this year.

From Friday, November 22 to Friday, January 17, Dubois County residents can recycle strands of old lights at the Solid Waste District Process Center and at the Jasper Rural King store during regular hours.

“Cardboard barrels will again be provided just inside the Rural King entrance, and we ask that residents just dump their strands of lights in the barrel without packaging,” says Solid Waste District Director, Carla Striegel-Winner. “We have had an amazing response the past six seasons, with a total of 7954 pounds of strands being recycled. Keep up the good recycling work, Dubois County!”

The program accepts strands of electric lights only, not rigid frames such as yard shapes. The strands are recyclable due to the metal wires that are in the cords.

This recycling program is in cooperation with Jasper Salvage, Jasper Rural King and the Dubois County Solid Waste District. The District Process Center is located at 1103 S. 350 W., Jasper. Regular hours are 8 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday. Residents may call 812-482-7865, email swmd@duboiscountyin.org or check out our Facebook page for more information. The Jasper Rural King is located at 1920 Lube Way.