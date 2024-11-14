Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a proclamation declaring November 15th as America Recycles Day in Indiana. In partnership with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), the proclamation recognizes America Recycles Day, which is the only nationally recognized day in the U.S. reminding us of the importance of recycling.

The day provides an educational platform to raise awareness about the value of reducing, reusing, and recycling; recognizing the economic, environmental, and social benefits of recycling, and promoting a circular economy.

More than half of Indiana’s waste goes to landfills or incinerators instead of being recycled. America Recycles Day serves to remind Hoosiers to increase recycling efforts and commit to reducing waste, making recycling an everyday habit, and buying recycled products.

Recycling is growing in Indiana. The statewide recycling rate was 12% in 2015 and increased to 19% in 2023 (5-year average). Additionally, Indiana diverted more than 7000,000 tons of commodity recyclables (glass, metals, paper, plastics) from landfills in 2023. Paper and cardboard represented the largest amount of material diverted, followed by glass.

To learn more about recycling in Indiana, visit recycle.IN.gov. More information about America Recycles Day can be found at americarecyclesday.org.

To find tips on how to “Reduce Your Use”, follow IDEM @IDEMNews on Twitter and Instagram.