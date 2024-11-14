The Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery will soon be hosting an exhibit of ceramics by Br. Martin Erspamer, OSB. The exhibit titled “New Works in Redware” will run from November 19 through January 8.

This exhibit explores traditional and multi-fired glazes, and the works include medieval Persian Turquoise, variations on the honey yellow from folk pottery, and contemporary carved works with multi-layered and multi-fired glazes. A selection of small-scale drawings will also be on display.

Br. Martin has been a monk of Saint Meinrad since 2005 after transferring from a Marianist community in St. Louis. He has an M.F.A. from Boston University and certification as a liturgical designer from the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago. He has designed stained glass windows for many churches in the United States and is an accomplished ceramic artist.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website, saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.