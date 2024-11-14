Multiple local high schools recently received a prestigious College Success Award from GreatSchools, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. The annual recognition honors schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state. These schools are:
- Heritage Hills High School
- Jasper High School
- Perry Central Jr-Sr High School
They are among 1,436 high schools in 19 states demonstrating a successful track record of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year college, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year. A total of 76 schools in Indiana took home this year’s honor.
To learn more about the College Success Award and view the complete list of winners, visit greatschools.org/gk/college-success-awards/.
