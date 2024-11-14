Families are invited to join in the holiday festivities at the Jasper Train Depot on Saturday, December 7, for the annual “Cookies with Mrs. Claus” event. From 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., attendees can decorate cookies, listen to Mrs. Claus read classic holiday stories, and even snap photos with her.

All supplies for cookie decorating will be provided, making it easy for guests to jump right into the fun. No RSVP is necessary, and the event is free of charge, ensuring a warm welcome to all who wish to attend.

The Jasper Train Depot is located at 201 Mill Street, Jasper, IN. For more information, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812) 482-5959.