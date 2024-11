The Jasper K of C Council #1584 has announced they will be holding a Sunday Morning Breakfast from 7 to 11 AM on November 17th.

This breakfast will include sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, hashbrowns, and fruit. There will also be drinks including juice, coffee, and milk.

The breakfast is open to the public and costs $15 for adults, $7 for kids ages 6 to 12, and kids 5 and under eat for free.