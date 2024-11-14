Key progress updates were shared during a construction meeting held on November 13th for Phase II of Jasper’s Downtown Revitalization Project. Representatives from Ragle Construction, REA, VS Engineering, and the City of Jasper reviewed the current status and next steps in the ongoing downtown improvements.

Electrical and water irrigation work for the project is now complete. Concrete preparation between 4th and 5th Streets continues, with sidewalk installation anticipated over the next two weeks. Roadway asphalt subgrade work for this area is set to begin around November 22, with the entire section expected to be completed by Thanksgiving or shortly after, weather permitting.

Once work between 4th and 5th Streets wraps up, construction crews will shift their focus to the area between 3rd and 4th Streets following Thanksgiving. The next major phase will involve Main Street from 7th to 9th Streets, with that work resuming after the new year and projected to finish by Spring 2025.

Throughout the project, accessibility to all building entrances will be maintained for pedestrian traffic. The City of Jasper has arranged for bi-weekly updates and meetings with contractor representatives as construction continues. For questions related to the project, residents may contact the City Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.