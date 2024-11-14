On November 14, 2024, at 8:34 a.m. received a 911 report of a battery that had just occurred in the 5700 block of East 250 South near Francisco. Communications Officer Bethney Anthis immediately notified county units that the suspect 49 year old Travis Siekman of Mackey had fled the scene. Deputy Quinten Might arrived on scene shortly after being notified and observed obvious injuries to a person at the residence. At that point Deputy Might located Mr. Siekman at his residence and began an investigation into the incident. At the conclusion of his investigation Deputy Might placed Mr. Siekman into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.



Assisting Deputy Might in his investigation were Special Deputy Chuck Frederick, Sgt. Roger Ballard, Deputy Jennifer Loesch, and Deputy U.B. Smith.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.