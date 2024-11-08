The Memorial Hospital Foundation is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of commitment to enhancing healthcare services in the community and keeping care close to home.

Since its inception in November of 1974, the Memorial Hospital Foundation has funded innovative healthcare programs, state-of-the-art medical equipment, and patient care services. These initiatives have positively impacted the lives of countless individuals and families in the eight counties that Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center services.

With the support of its donors, the Foundation has raised and granted back millions of dollars over the past 50 years, enabling Memorial Hospital to fulfill its mission to transform lives through faith-based, compassionate care.

The first board meeting was held on November 8th, 1974, and that year, the Foundation granted $594.14. Fifty years later, the Foundation disperses nearly $1,000,000.00 annually to assist patients in financial need, advance hospital operations, and provide support for Memorial Hospital caregivers and the communities the hospital serves. Last fiscal year, over 10,500 patients were assisted by Foundation funds.

Donors can have the confidence with the Memorial Hospital Foundation, as they are rated a Four-Star Charity from Charity Navigator and received the Platinum Transparency seal in 2024 from Candid, and can rest assured that the dollars donated will stay local, making a direct and meaningful impact on their community.

The current Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors includes:

Keith Miller – President, Michael Kern – Chairperson, Tina Weisman – Vice-Chairperson, Chad Hoffman – Treasurer, Abby Schmitt – Secretary, Sr. Renee Cunningham, LCM, Jim Huebner, Rachel Huls, Sarah Leonard, Susan Mann, Dr. Kristi Nord, Kathy Sigler, Tina Weisman, Steve Wigand, E. Kyle Bennett – Emeritus, and Bill Rubino – Emeritus. Memorial Hospital Foundation staff members are Deidra Church – Director and Alisha Schwenk – Donor Relations and Events Specialist.

For additional information about the Foundation or to make a special year-end gift, visit the Foundation’s website at mhhcc.org/giving or contact them at 812-996-8428 or mhf@mhhcc.org.