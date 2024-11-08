The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will welcome Melissa Hafele to their meeting on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024, to speak on effective strategies and approaches for setting achievable goals with intention and purpose, and to help you redefine success by living your values.

The November session will be held at the Fairfield Inn and Suites Jasper (333 River Centre Landing Jasper, IN), with doors opening at 11:30 AM for networking before the meeting taking place from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.

Melissa Hafele serves as the Talent Acquisition Manager at German American Bank, headquartered in Jasper. With a Bachelor’s degree and an MBA in Human Resource Management from the University of Southern Indiana, along with a SHRM Talent Acquisition Specialty Credential, Melissa brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her role. She is also a graduate of the SOAR Leadership Program and actively contributes to her community as the Planning Committee Chair for Women Empowering Women and as a Children’s Ministry volunteer at Redemption Church.

When she’s not connecting talent with business, Melissa enjoys spending quality time with her family, including her husband Philip and their three children, ages five, twelve, and fifteen. Whether it’s camping, hiking, or tending to her garden and flowers, she loves the outdoors and finds balance in life through these activities. An avid reader, primarily on Audible, Melissa is a lifelong learner always on the search for the next great read.

The cost for lunch is $10 per person and is payable at the door, and advanced reservations for the luncheon are required for members and guests. Reservations are required by Wednesday, November 13th, 2024, and can be made by calling the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org.

WEW Membership is open to any woman in business who lives or works in Dubois County. For more information about WEW and to access a membership application, contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.