Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has awarded Melissa (Missy) Seifert, an environmental technician in the hospital’s Environmental Services, as the latest recipient of the GARDENER Award. Known for her dedication and attention to detail, Missy is celebrated as a reliable team member who ensures rooms are meticulously cleaned while accommodating the schedules of other staff members. Her colleagues commend her for consistently going above and beyond her duties, making her an invaluable part of the Memorial Hospital team.

The GARDENER Award was created by Memorial Hospital in the spirit of the internationally recognized DAISY Award, which honors nurses for their exceptional commitment. Recognizing that a hospital’s success depends on the efforts of an entire team, the GARDENER Award celebrates the contributions of support staff like maintenance workers, therapists, food service employees, and others who are essential to patient care.

For more information on the GARDENER Award, visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-6267.