The state of the economy in 2024 and what can be expected going forward on local, state, national, and global fronts were discussed Thursday afternoon in Jasper. This year’s panelists included: Dr. Chad Ham, Associate Professor of Accounting, Kelley School of Business, Dr. Andrew Butters, Associate Professor of Business Economics & Public Policy, Kelley School of Business and Dr. Russell Rhoads, Clinical Associate Professor of Financial Management, Kelley School of Business.

Produced by: Jared Atkins

https://youtu.be/CNrEAL5Bp88