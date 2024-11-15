Latest News

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery Hosting Ceramic Exhibit by Brother Martin Erspamer Multiple Local High Schools Recieve 2024 College Success Awards Join Mrs. Claus for Cookie Decorating, Storytime, and Photos at “Cookies with Mrs. Claus” Event Sunday Morning Breakfast to be Held by Jasper Knights of Columbus Construction Progress on Jasper’s Downtown Revitalization Project Phase II

The state of the economy in 2024 and what can be expected going forward on local, state, national, and global fronts were discussed Thursday afternoon in Jasper. This year’s panelists included: Dr. Chad Ham, Associate Professor of Accounting, Kelley School of Business, Dr. Andrew Butters, Associate Professor of Business Economics & Public Policy, Kelley School of Business and Dr. Russell Rhoads, Clinical Associate Professor of Financial Management, Kelley School of Business.

Produced by: Jared Atkins

https://youtu.be/CNrEAL5Bp88

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Related Post