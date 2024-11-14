Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Mike Steffe, Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, about how past events have gone for the Y over the past month, upcoming events like the Christkindlmarkt happening this weekend in Ferdinand, the success of the therapy pool/sauna addition, the progress of the Regional Wellness Center capital campaign, and why gifting a “Y” membership is the perfect gift for those you care about!

Visit their website for more information on all of the discussed topics here: https://tricountyymca.org/

https://youtu.be/rMUH-i1DHGo

