In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Mike Steffe, Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, about how past events have gone for the Y over the past month, upcoming events like the Christkindlmarkt happening this weekend in Ferdinand, the success of the therapy pool/sauna addition, the progress of the Regional Wellness Center capital campaign, and why gifting a “Y” membership is the perfect gift for those you care about!

Visit their website for more information on all of the discussed topics here: https://tricountyymca.org/

https://youtu.be/rMUH-i1DHGo