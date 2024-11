In this episode, fellow Veteran Ty Hunter talks with Steve Lindauer and Dave Flynn of the SILD Marines about the recently celebrated Marine Corp Birthday Ball, various aspects of the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, local individuals making a difference in the Dubois County veteran community, and more.

Visit the SILD Marines website for updates on future events: https://sildmarines.com/

https://youtu.be/2d4UaVNbavU