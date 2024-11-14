On November 11, Indiana State Police Trooper Justin Baumeister out of Lowell District made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Lake County, Indiana. During the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver, identified as David Kenneth Lee (28) of Indianapolis, had an outstanding Level (3) Felony warrant for armed robbery in Spencer County, Indiana. Lee was arrested by Trooper Baumeister and lodged in the Lake County Jail before being extradited to the Spencer County Security Center where he is being held on bond.



The investigation began on the evening of February 12, 2023, when the Village Hut convenience store on State Road 545 in Fulda, Indiana was robbed at gunpoint. At the time, an unknown male dressed in clothing concealing his face, arms, hands, and legs walked into the store and went behind the counter. The male displayed a handgun and pointed it at the clerk. The clerk was made to lie on the office floor of the store while the assailant took cash from the register. After the robbery, the suspect left the store on foot and was not located by law enforcement.



Through the investigation and information obtained, it was determined that the suspect was, David Kenneth Lee. During the investigation, other agencies in other states have been working with the Indiana State Police Jasper District as they have also reported similar armed robberies with Lee as a suspect.

The Indiana State Police Jasper Criminal Investigations Division would like to thank those other agencies for cooperating with all agencies involved.