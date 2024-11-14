Leroy C. Freyberger, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:47 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Leroy was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on September 25, 1950, to Cleo John and Thelma Ruth (Fuhrman) Freyberger. He married Madonna Goeppner on June 23, 1973, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland.

Leroy was a 1969 graduate from Dubois High School. He went on to receive his technical license from ITT in St. Louis.

He served in the National Guard for 6 years.

He worked as a diesel mechanic for many years and retired as a truck driver.

He enjoyed camping, traveling, watching sports- especially IU basketball, and spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, American Legion Post #147, V.F.W. Post #673, Jasper Moose, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, and served on the Haysville fire department for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Madonna Freyberger, Jasper; son, Scott (Michelle) St. Anthony; Lana (Chris) Hoffman, Jasper; six grandchildren: Chelsea, Justin, Stacia, Sydney, Dalton, and Cale, five great-grandchildren: Waylon, Austin, Avalyn, Emmerson, and Sage, two sisters: Karen Rasche and Marie (Daniel) Wessel.

He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers-in-law: Damian Rasche, Leroy Goeppner, Lee Goeppner, and Bernie Goeppner.

The family would like to thank Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their loving and compassionate care through a difficult time.

A funeral service for Leroy C. Freyberger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2024, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Northside funeral home in Jasper. A second visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. (service time) at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Heart-to-Heart Hospice, or the Dubois County Humane Society.

