The St. Charles Health Campus 3rd Annual Chili Cook Off Competition is set to take place on January 16th, 2025, and start at 2 PM.

The Cook Off will take place in the Assisted Living Lobby, and will be judged by their residents, community members, and a few locally known individuals. This contest is free to enter, and chili tasting during the event is free as well.

To RSVP or register to enter, contact Toni Matthewson by email at toni.matthewson@stcharles.com, or by phone at 812-634-6570.