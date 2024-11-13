The Business and Industry Department at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus will be holding a course called “Spanish in the Workplace for Supervisors”.

With the rapid growth of the Hispanic population and workforce, critical communication challenges have risen for business, government, health care, and education; often resulting in serious accidents, quality mistakes, and poor service where it matters most in the workplace.

This class is designed to cut through language barriers by enabling adults to communicate, simply but effectively, with Spanish-speaking co-workers, customers, patients, or citizens.

Spanish in the Workplace is designed for managers and supervisors in all types of industries and no grammar, language rules, or prior Spanish experience is necessary.

The courses will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays from November 18th, 2024 through December 16th, 2024, from noon to 2 PM at the Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Building. The cost to attend is $495 and registration is required.

For more information or to register visit: https://ced.vinu.edu/wconnect/bai/CourseStatus.awp1?&course=J2510SPAN.