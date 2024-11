Owsley’s Lounge is set to welcome live music performances on Friday, November 15th, from 6:30 to 9:30 PM.

This event will feature special guests Soul 2 Go and Mike Clark & Deb Rust playing classic 70s rock, country, and more.

There is no cover charge for the performance and this event is only open to attendees 21 and older.

For more information contact denise@jasperrivercentre, or call 812-559-0111.