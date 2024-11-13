Jasper City Hall, the Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Additionally, the Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will be closed on Saturday, November 30.

Residents should note adjusted trash and recycling collection schedules due to the holiday. Trash and recycling typically collected on Thursday, November 28, will be picked up a day earlier on Wednesday, November 27. Friday, November 29, collections will be moved to Monday, December 2. All other trash and recycling pickups will follow their regular schedule for the week.

To ensure timely collection, residents are asked to place trash and recycling at the curb by 7:00 a.m.