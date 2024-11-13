The Dubois County Museum has announced its programming for November and the Christmas season.

The museum would like to note they will be closed for the Christmas holiday on December 24th and 25th, as well as on December 31st and January 1st.

The Grand Opening of the Festival of Trees and the 2024 Holiday Season at the Museum will be Thursday evening, November 21st, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. This is a free admission evening.

Food and refreshments will be served, including homemade ice cream. Public voting for a favorite Christmas tree begins and will continue through the Christmas season.

Also at this time, the museum’s Exhibit Team will open a temporary Christmas display called, “A Musical Christmas”. This exhibit will feature different antique musical instruments, phonograph records, and sheet music, and highlight the history of our cherished Christmas songs.

On Saturday, December 7th, beginning at 10:30 AM Strings, Inc. will perform on the Log House porch for the O’Tannenbaum weekend. Delight in the sweet sounds of violin music performed by students of various ages in this organization. Strings, Inc. is led by Rafaela Schaick.

On Saturday, December 14th the museum is set to host, “A Visit with Santa” from 9 to 11 AM. Young visitors can enjoy freshly baked cinnamon rolls and muffins baked by local bakers Shirley Schmitt and Doris Hulsman. Fruit and breakfast drinks will also be available. Visitors can also enjoy crafts and games and a visit with Santa.

Special this year, Storytime with Carrie Holdsworth will also be held at 10:30 AM at the log house. Hear stories with the theme of “Cookies and Christmas” while visiting Santa.

The cost to attend is $7 per adult and $5 per child under the age of 10. Reservations must be made by emailing cherylsermersheim@gmail.com by December 10th. Payments will be made at the door.

On Saturday, December 14th, from 10 AM to 2 PM and Sunday, December 15th, from 1 to 3:30 PM (or while the supply lasts) a Cookie Walk will be held in the museum’s Board Room. Homemade cookies and candies, made by the museum volunteers and the ladies from Alpha Delta Kappa/Beta Gamma Sorority, will be available. Cookies and candies will be sold by the pound.

On Thursday, December 19th, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, the museum will celebrate the Christmas season with a special free admission night for everyone to view the decorations and enjoy the holidays together. Voting for a favorite Christmas tree will end this evening and the winners will be announced. The winners will be presented with a box of chocolates. Food and refreshments will be served.